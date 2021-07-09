Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Surfside condo collapse: Binx the cat found safe, reunited with family

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjGNm_0asWI0Qy00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll continues to rise as crews clear the rubble at the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida, but one family had a small glimmer of happiness.

Binx, a male black cat that lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South condo, was found safe near the site, the Miami Herald reported.

“All we needed was a ray of hope in this tragedy,” Gina Nicole Vlasek, the co-founder of Kitty Campus, an animal rescue organization, wrote in a Facebook post. “Today was one of the most amazing days. One of the survivors came to see the cat and to determine if it was her family’s cat, and it was!”

“I’m happy to be able to share a small piece of good news,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during Friday evening’s news conference. “Binx, a cat, living on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, was recently found near the site.

“And a few hours ago, was reunited with his family.”

Levine Gonzalez said Friday evening that another body was found in the rubble, boosting the death total to 79 with 61 people still unaccounted for.

“A black cat resembling Binx from #904 was brought to our facility last night by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency),” Vlasek wrote on Facebook. “Authorities from all over have been in and out of our Miami Beach office since last night. The cat was found near the rubble.”

Social media was buzzing about the cat, comparing the South Florida feline to one of the characters in the 1993 Disney film, “Hocus Pocus.” In the film, Thackery Binx was transformed into an immortal black cat.

The Surfside Binx lived in unit 904 of the condo with family and had been missing since the night of the collapse, the Herald reported.

The cat belongs to the Gonzalez family, according to WSVN. Angela and her 16-year-old daughter, Deven Gonzalez, were seriously injured in the collapse, while Edgar Gonzalez is still missing, the television station reported. Another daughter, Tayler, and their dog, Daisy, also lived in the unit, according to the Herald.

Angela and Deven Gonzalez were among the first to be pulled from the rubble and were hospitalized, the newspaper reported. Tayler was not in the building when it collapsed.

Maria Gaspari, a friend of the Gonzalez family, told WSVN that finding Binx was “a miracle.”

“In the middle of this sadness, we were hoping for good news either for any survivors or any pet,” Gaspari told the television station. “As you may know, pets are family, and this is a miracle. I’m shaking right now. I’m a friend of a family member, and we just got the confirmation that there is a cat.

“That’s actually Deven’s cat, so I’m sure she’s going to be over the moon knowing that they found her cat,” Gaspari told WSVN. “I just can’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it when we received the confirmation. This is a miracle for the whole Surfside community.”

On Friday, the Gonzalez family’s verified GoFundMe page said that Angela Gonzalez was awake and talking, the Herald reported. Deven Gonzalez was beginning to walk with the use of a walker and could be released from the hospital soon, the newspaper reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Surfside, FL
Lifestyle
City
Surfside, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Binx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#Kitty Campus#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Florida man tries to throw live gator onto building's roof

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida man told police officers he was “teaching it a lesson" when he tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was arrested...
Foxborough, MAWDBO

Police officer saves deer tangled in soccer net

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the Foxborough Police Department wrote, it was “All in a day’s work” as an officer came to the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a soccer net. According to a Facebook post from the department, a person noticed a deer that had its...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WDBO

Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Efforts to recover human remains from the debris of a South Florida condo building are nearing an end. Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of last month’s Surfside condo collapse on Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified. County officials have accounted for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”
Indiana StatePosted by
WDBO

Indiana zoo welcomes 2 baby red pandas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An Indiana zoo has welcomed two new adorable members to its family – a pair of baby red pandas. According to WSBT and WNDU, Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend said the unnamed female cubs, born to parents Maiya and Justin, arrived June 17. “In the first...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WDBO

Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, authorities said. A woman suffered a minor injury to her lower body, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately know how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.
Maine StatePosted by
WDBO

Maine officers who beat 11 porcupines to death sentenced to jail

ROCKLAND, Maine — Two former police officers were sentenced to jail after beating at least 11 porcupines to death on several occasions while they were on duty. Addison Cox and Michael A. Rolerson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and night hunting, the Bangor Daily News reported. Cox, 28,...
Vermont StatePosted by
WDBO

1 killed in Vermont hot air balloon crash

BRADFORD, Vt. — One person was killed when a hot air balloon crashed in Vermont, authorities said. According to WCAX and WPTV, the incident occurred late Thursday afternoon after a pilot and four passengers departed from Post Mills Airport. At one point, the balloon started to descend and touched down in a field in Bradford, Vermont State Police said in a news release early Friday.
Utah StatePosted by
WDBO

Utah train derails overnight, injuring 3 people, officials say

LUND, Utah — Three people were hurt late Thursday when a train carrying 95 cars derailed in a rural area of Utah, authorities said. According to KUTV and KSL, the derailment occurred about 10:10 p.m. on a flooded track near Lund. “Three occupants of the train had injuries, and they...
Mississippi StatePosted by
WDBO

Mississippi marker honors 2 killed Black men killed by Klan

MEADVILLE, Miss. — (AP) — Friends and relatives gathered Thursday in a tiny town in southwestern Mississippi to dedicate a new state historical marker honoring two young Black men who were kidnapped and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen 57 years ago. Investigators found the remains of college student Charles Eddie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy