Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

McGregor seeks revenge in 3rd fight with Poirier at UFC 264

By GREG BEACHAM
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxWU5_0asWHrj500

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor was soundly beaten by Dustin Poirier less than six months ago. That doesn’t seem like enough time for the Irish superstar to patch all the holes Poirier punched in his game.

When they complete their rivalry trilogy Saturday night in the main event of UFC 264, Poirier (27-6) enters the cage as a better-rounded, more tested fighter than McGregor (22-5), who is competing in mixed martial arts for only the fourth time in nearly five years.

Yet McGregor’s famed punching power — and the world’s memory of his meteoric rise through his sport — remain tantalizing enough to create uncertainty in the minds of millions of fight fans. McGregor has done the improbable before, and he’ll probably never lose the ability to stoke his fans’ imaginations.

“This is my bread and butter,” McGregor said. “This is what wakes me up in the morning with fire in my belly. ... I love to come in here, defy the odds, do the unthinkable and put on a show.”

That sounds somewhat like the old Conor, the former plumber who conquered the MMA world with two heavy hands and an unmatched gift of gab.

But will the same man get out of his luxury car at T-Mobile Arena? Can a self-described “fat-cat” multimillionaire return to his feral, ferocious form for another electrifying victory?

Poirier knows the possibility exists, and it’s reason enough to watch the conclusion to this three-fight epic that began with McGregor’s first-round knockout of Poirier in 2014 and continued with Poirier’s second-round stoppage of McGregor in Abu Dhabi.

“I have a healthy fear going into every fight,” Poirier said. “I know the dangers. I know what this guy can do.”

The winner of the main event gets the next lightweight title shot against champion Charles Oliveira, according to UFC President Dana White.

UFC 264 is co-headlined by a bout between former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The pay-per-view card also includes a heavyweight matchup between Tai Tuivasa and former NFL player Greg Hardy, while the undercard is topped by welterweights Carlos Condit and Max Griffin.

Anyone who saw UFC 257 last January knows how comfortably Poirier handled McGregor’s strengths. In the rematch, McGregor must either do his thing much better, or he must adapt and evolve — something he hasn’t done successfully over the past five years.

Poirier highlighted weaknesses and exploited opportunities in the brash, pugnacious approach that made McGregor the biggest name in combat sports. Patiently implementing his game plan, Poirier battered McGregor with painful leg kicks before finishing him with fists, stopping the former two-division UFC champion on punches for the first time in McGregor’s career.

McGregor had a solid first round on his feet, but he did it while using a more conventional boxing stance, not the karate-influenced approach that made him so unpredictable earlier in his career. McGregor showed an inability or unwillingness to check Poirier’s leg kicks in that stance until later in the fight, which inevitably meant McGregor’s right leg was beaten into painful uselessness.

McGregor’s coaches have said he will adjust to the kicks, and he might even dish out more of his own, as he did against Nate Diaz a half-decade ago. Improving his aggression could lead to more counterpunching opportunities for McGregor, who thrives on them.

McGregor is no stranger to crossroads moments, but this two-bout series with Poirier could define what’s left in the remarkable career of a fighter who turns 33 next Wednesday.

If he loses again, McGregor’s more cogent supporters would be forced to acknowledge he has become more of a spectacle fighter than a championship contender. He’ll never lack for big-time spotlights and willing opponents, but he also would be excused for retiring for a fourth time — and for actually sticking to it this time.

But if McGregor somehow wins, his next bout would be for a title. He would be back in legitimate contention for an honor that isn’t built on his past achievements.

Poirier is taking his own step backward to move forward: He could have waited for the title shot at Oliveira, who only won the 155-pound belt in May. Instead, Poirier agreed to this highly lucrative trilogy fight with the obvious risk of a loss that would derail his hopes of winning an undisputed title belt.

Even after McGregor baited and berated Poirier throughout their final news conference Thursday, Poirier is confident he made the right decision to finish the task of erasing another swath of McGregor’s mystique.

“It’s just business,” Poirier said. “I see a man here. ... It’s a fight, and I beat him (last time). What’s his excuse going to be on Saturday?”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

507K+
Followers
276K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Condit
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ap#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier UFC 264 Paycheck Deal Leaks

The UFC star Dustin Poirier is set have the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier set to earn staggering sum for UFC 264 fight. It has been noted that Poirier has been assured a purse of $1 million for his trilogy fight against McGregor. This could potentially reach to $3 million depending on pay-per-view sales. WWE Firing More Names Today: ‘It’s Needed’
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Insane’ Dustin Poirier Bet Revealed

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he won a $50,000 bet on Dustin Poirier to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 264. He tweeted, “@dustinpoirier , thanks for getting me paid!”. Floyd Mayweather went out undefeated. Many have tried multiple ways to take out the legendary boxer, but none have been able to do so. Victor Ortiz is one boxer who tried to cheat his way to a victory. Thankfully, the referee, Joe Cortez opened up about how he felt the fight was incredibly off and unfair. Vince McMahon ‘Splits Up’ WWE Couple.
UFCmmanews.com

VIDEO: Real Reason Why Conor McGregor Broke His Tibia At UFC 264?

There has been much debate over what caused Conor McGregor‘s tibia to break at UFC 264 but we may have the true answer. McGregor shared the Octagon with Dustin Poirier a third time in the UFC 264 headliner. This was supposed to settle the score between the two men. McGregor wasn’t afraid to throw kicks early. When the two engaged in the grappling, McGregor dropped down for a guillotine choke. Poirier escaped and unloaded with some ground-and-pound.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Oscar De La Hoya has finally found an opponent for his boxing comeback

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has finally booked an opponent for his long-awaited exhibition comeback as Triller prepares to welcome him back. The ten-time world champion has been mulling over a return for years and teasing fans about a potential big-money clash with a big-name boxer. But due to...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Drug Test Photos Revealed

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy