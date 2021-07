Miesha Tate is the fighter to watch at UFC Vegas 31. UFC Vegas 31 is a card that may not feature many of the biggest names in the UFC, but there are still some valuable matchups throughout the night. With Islam Makhachev looking to prove himself as a contender at the top of the show against Thiago Moises, there is another fighter on the card that is the one to watch. The returning Miesha Tate is the one who fight fans should have a close eye on this Saturday.