Drunk Old Man Keeps Drinking, Talking Sh*t While Frustrated Painter Tries To Finish A House
Almost Heaven, eh?
I don’t really know what’s going on in this video, and to be honest, I don’t even really know how I found it, but it’s redneck comedy gold straight outta the great state of West Virginia.
To set the scene really quick, we have a younger guy trying to paint a house and an old drunk man that just keeps slugging down beer and talking shit to him the whole time.
If you’ve ever had a job to do with some deadbeat, beyond frustrating, absolute fucking moron of a co-worker, you’ll feel the painter’s frustration deep down in your soul. But at the same time, the one liners from the old man are downright hysterical:
“Just keep working and I’ll show you what a boss is about… keep working.”
Cue the John Denver…
