Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Drunk Old Man Keeps Drinking, Talking Sh*t While Frustrated Painter Tries To Finish A House

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIoTT_0asWHoK800

Almost Heaven, eh?

I don’t really know what’s going on in this video, and to be honest, I don’t even really know how I found it, but it’s redneck comedy gold straight outta the great state of West Virginia.

To set the scene really quick, we have a younger guy trying to paint a house and an old drunk man that just keeps slugging down beer and talking shit to him the whole time.

If you’ve ever had a job to do with some deadbeat, beyond frustrating, absolute fucking moron of a co-worker, you’ll feel the painter’s frustration deep down in your soul. But at the same time, the one liners from the old man are downright hysterical:

“Just keep working and I’ll show you what a boss is about… keep working.”

Cue the John Denver…

“Take me home, country roads…”

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

60K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painter#Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Drunk owner, 48, who stabbed her cat up to 10 times then put it in a freezer with ready meals before it was rescued and miraculously survived - grins as she is spared jail

A pet owner who stabbed her cat up to ten times while she was drunk sported a grin and gave a thumbs up outside court as she was spared jail last week. Suzanne Bennett, 48, from Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, knifed her black and white moggy called Poppy up to ten times after drinking three bottles of wine on January 19.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Haunting final post shared by an experienced diver before he vanished during a spearfishing expedition with friends

An experienced free diver shared a video of the sun rising over the ocean just hours before he vanished while spearfishing with friends off the coast of Queensland. Norwegian man Didrik Hurum had been in the water with friends near popular diving site Flat Rock, 6km off North Stradbroke Island, when he suddenly vanished at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Gynecologist Was Waiting for a Late Patient

A male gynecologist was waiting for his patient, who arrived late with a genuine apology and reasons to excuse her lateness. Check out what happened between them. A gynecologist had just concluded with a patient. He thought about stepping out for a minute to receive some fresh air when it occurred to him to revisit his schedule. The doctor checked and realized that there was another meeting set for his last patient for the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy