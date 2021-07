Even months removed from the final game of the 49ers’ 2020 season, it’s still hard to shake the images of Mike McGlinchey getting overpowered by defensive lineman, linebackers, and, yes, even defensive backs. The number nine overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft admitted that he went to a dark place at points last year but says he learned from the experience and will be better for it in 2021. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. of ESPN sat down for an interview with Niners Nation to talk about McGlinchey’s future and the outlook for the rest of the team’s 2021 offensive line.