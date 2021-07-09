Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What happened to Nicholas, the boy from 70s show Eight is Enough?

By Jessica Woods
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1977, Eight is Enough aired on television and the unspoken star of the show was then 8-year-old Adam Rich, who played Nicholas Bradford on the show. The show lasted for five seasons and had a long run on the after-school daytime rerun circuit for many years. Rich was dubbed “America’s Little Brother”.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 50

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Series#Television#Fantasy Island#Valium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
AccidentsComplex

‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt

As Discovery’s Shark Week kicks off, the daredevil crew at Jackass decided to join in the fish festivities, and one member got attacked while doing a stunt. One of Jackass’ newest members, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, was attempting to jump over a school of sharks with a ramp and a paddle board being pulled across the ocean. The board didn’t completely make the jump, resulting in Poopies falling right into the middle of the sharks. One of the sharks bit the daredevil on the hand, and he was incapacitated until someone on the safety team pulled him out.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Cancelled TV Shows: What Would Have Happened Next on Lovecraft, MacGyver, Forever, Prodigal Son, Dallas, 38 Others

That is the inevitable, sorrowful refrain from the fans of any cancelled TV show. Well, TVLine has the answer to that question, for nearly more than 40 fallen favorites. More from TVLineRatings: Prodigal Son Ends on Low Note, Superman & Lois StumblesProdigal Son Creators Unpack Series Finale, Express Hope for Season 3: 'We Don't Want to Stop Telling This Story'MacGyver Scoop: The Heated Moment That Would Have Led to That First Kiss.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer fans send support after documentary clip shows actor speaking with voice box post-cancer surgery

Fans of Val Kilmer have expressed support for the actor after the trailer was released for a new documentary film about his life.In the trailer for Val, the Heat and Batman Forever star is seen speaking with the use of a voice box.Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and initially kept his condition private. While treating the disease, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which affected his ability to talk.Much of the documentary is comprised of videos taken by Kilmer himself throughout his life, taken either at home or while making movies. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl look smitten during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast as he takes a break filming his new movie

They have been married for 46 years. And the flame is still burning bright in Hollywood power couple Ron and Cheryl Howard's marriage. The pair were pictured enjoying a loved-up morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees as...
TV Seriesthesource.com

‘Tiger King’ Series Starring Nicholas Cage Canned While in Writer’s Room

The Tiger King series that was set to star Nicholas Cage as Joe Exotic for Amazon Prime has been scrapped. Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series made Joe Exotic the star he always wanted to be. In May of last year, Variety reported an eight-episode series centered around Exotic was being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, and Nicholas Cage will star as Joe.
Moviesonechicagocenter.com

A Chicago Med alum terrorizes Netflix fans in new Fear Street movies

This is the crossover we truly were not expecting!. Throughout the years of the One Chicago franchise, we’ve seen guest stars come and go. Some are more famous than others, with some recurring and turning into fan-favorites, and others who stick around for just an episode or two. With all the dramatic storylines Chicago Med has given us, it’s hard to remember just all the actors who have made quick appearances. But fans of Netflix might have recognized one while diving into the streaming service’s latest horror series.

Comments / 50

Community Policy