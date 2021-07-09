Cancel
Woodbine, NJ

Elsa: Two Tornadoes Hit South Jersey, 100 MPH Winds in Somers Point

By Chris Coleman
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 6 days ago
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched-down in South Jersey early Friday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa was passing through the region. Officials say at 2:40 AM, an EF-1 tornado with winds of 100 MPH hit the Ocean World Condo Complex in Woodbine, Cape May County. There, it uprooted two trees, destroyed a picnic shelter - which the roof of landed in a nearby pool, and patio furniture and other debris was scattered across a large area. Additionally, the National Weather Service says, the tornado, "...caused considerable damage to the complex's office and recreation building. The front door was blown out and ripped off of the structure and an exterior wall was pushed outward several inches." After leaving the condo complex, a fence was blown over and more trees were damaged, including part of a pine tree that landed on a house.

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

