Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Nottinghamshire and Kent march on with big Blast wins

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RIZkA_0asWH40500
Alex Hales was at his belligerent best on Friday night (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Defending champions Nottinghamshire secured a home quarter-final in this year’s Vitality Blast with a 10-wicket win over Yorkshire in a match reduced to seven overs per side after rain delayed the start.

The Vikings could only reach 60 for three at Trent Bridge, with Dane Paterson taking two wickets in the final over after Samit Patel had taken one for seven in his two overs, and that was put into sharp context when Notts batted.

Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 31 off just nine balls, finishing the match by slog-sweeping three sixes in four deliveries off leg-spinner Josh Poysden, while Peter Trego flayed 29 not out off 13 deliveries.

The Outlaws, who sit atop the North Group, therefore won with 20 balls to spare, a result which leaves second-placed Vikings still needing one more point from two matches to be sure of their place in the knockout stages.

Third-placed Worcestershire moved a step closer to the last eight as Brett D’Oliveira sparkled with bat and ball to lift the Rapids a 49-run derby triumph over Birmingham Bears at New Road.

Worcestershire racked up 174 for six after electing to bat thanks mainly to a quickfire 45 from opener D’Oliveira and some late fireworks from captain Ben Cox with 43 off 28 balls.

Birmingham were well poised at 81 for two at the halfway stage but D’Oliveira took three wickets in nine balls and then fellow spinner Ish Sodhi collected three in an over as the Bears were dismissed for 125 after 18 overs.

Lancashire leapfrogged Durham and into the fourth and final qualifying spot as the Red Rose thrashed Northamptonshire by eight wickets at Emirates Old Trafford.

Liam Hurt took three for 22 as Northants were restricted to 142 for eight, a total overhauled with 26 balls to spare thanks to half-centuries from Keaton Jennings (54 not out) and Finn Allen (66 from 37 balls).

Durham slipped out of the top four ahead of the final two matches after a last-ball defeat to Derbyshire, who prevailed by six wickets at at Emirates Riverside.

After the hosts were kept to 176 for nine, with Alex Thomson taking three for 23, Brooke Guest (34no) smashed the final ball of the game for four as he and and Matt Critchley (33no) put on an unbroken stand of 64 to defy Durham.

Kent restricted Surrey to just 128 for seven before strolling to a nine-wicket victory at the Kia Oval and strengthening their position at the top of the Vitality Blast’s South Group.

Daniel Bell-Drummond went on to 53 not out from 37 deliveries after he and Joe Denly (31) put on 64 in 8.1 overs for the first wicket to set up a comfortable chase that ended with 27 balls to spare.

An unbeaten 62 by Ravi Bopara and a belligerent 50 not out off 29 balls by Delray Rawlins helped Sussex move up to second after they overhauled Essex’s 146 for nine after 18.3 overs.

Bopara, who spent 17 years at Essex before heading to Sussex last year, came in after skipper Luke Wright departed for a first-ball duck and supervised a successful chase at Hove with six wickets and nine balls to spare.

Ryan Higgins’ 43 from 25 balls ushered Gloucestershire to 171 for eight, a total they successfully defended against Middlesex at Cheltenham College thanks to Benny Howell’s three for 23.

Max Holden’s unbeaten 50 was in vain for Middlesex as they could only post 161 for eight to lose by 10 runs.

Hampshire climbed off the foot of the group with a crushing 75-run victory over fourth-placed Somerset at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire bowled superbly to dismiss the visitors for 100, with young quick Scott Currie finishing with four for 24 after wicketkeeper Lewis McManus earlier hit a career-best 60 not out in the home side’s 175 for six.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Trego
Person
Keaton Jennings
Person
Ravi Bopara
Person
Dane Paterson
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Lewis Mcmanus
Person
Ish Sodhi
Person
Matt Critchley
Person
Luke Wright
Person
Samit Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Outlaws#The North Group#Worcestershire#Kia#Essex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Oh poo – Charles puts his foot in it at Great Yorkshire Show

The Prince of Wales was told it was good luck after he trod in a cow pat at the Great Yorkshire Show. Charles and Camilla spent hours touring major agricultural show at Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in sweltering conditions. It was the largest public gathering – with some 20,000 visitors –...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Affray case against Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke dropped

Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke is no longer facing a charge of affray after the case against him was dropped. The 25-year-old, who is rated as one of the most talented county players yet to receive a senior England cap, was charged following an incident in Powys last year and was expecting to stand trial in Mold Crown Court this week.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

ECB confident The Hundred will not be blighted by Covid-19 issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board has acknowledged the launch of The Hundred will coincide with “a key risk period” in the pandemic but remains confident the competition will not derailed by quarantines and cancellations. The new franchise tournament begins next week, with the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals kicking...
SportsBBC

T20 Blast: Essex bowlers crush Glamorgan in eight-wicket win

Glamorgan 104 (16.5 overs): Plom 2-16, Harmer 2-21, S Cook 2-22 Essex 108-2 (12.2 overs): Lawrence 55*, Wheater 39. A fine bowling performance saw Essex race to an eight-wicket victory over Glamorgan to keep their T20 quarter-final hopes alive. They made light work of a target of just 105 in...
SportsBBC

T20 Blast round-up: Notts reach last eight with big record win over Bears, Yorks beat Lancs; Kent on top in south

Holders Notts Outlaws put one foot in the last eight of this year's T20 Blast as they battered Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston. Notts can still be caught by four other teams in North Group - but as two of them, Worcestershire and Birmingham Bears meet next Friday night, and both would need to win all three remaining games, that mathematically secures the reigning champions' safe passage.
SportsBBC

Alex Hales extends Nottinghamshire Outlaws contract

One-day specialist batsman Alex Hales has signed a two-year white-ball deal which will keep him at Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2023 season. The 32-year-old, widely seen as one of the world's most destructive one-day batsmen, is Notts' leading T20 scorer this season, with 382 runs at 47.75. Hales...
SportsBBC

Eoin Morgan captains as England players return for T20 series

England have named nine players that were forced to self-isolate during the recent one-day series with Pakistan in their T20 squad for the upcoming series between the countries. Eoin Morgan will captain a squad that includes Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy but Ben Stokes is rested. Also included...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Saqib Mahmood insists Test cricket is 'right at the top' of his priority list after starring in second-string England's ODI whitewash over Pakistan... with former captain Michael Atherton suggesting he could succeed Stuart Broad one day

Saqib Mahmood has set his sights on Test cricket after his player-of-the-series performance during England's 3-0 ODI win over Pakistan. His nine wickets at just 13 apiece were the most on either side, and Saqib was on Wednesday rewarded with a call-up to the T20 squad for the three-match series against the Pakistanis, starting at Trent Bridge on Friday.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Nine England players forced into self-isolation by Covid-19 outbreak return to the squad for T20 series against Pakistan with Saqib Mahmood and Lewis Gregory rewarded for ODI displays... but Ben Stokes will sit it out

Nine of the England players forced to self-isolate following a Covid-19 outbreak will return for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan. Captain Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are among the big names to return for the three-match series, which begins at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday night. Saqib...
Sportskentlive.news

Live updates as pubs and big screens packed across Kent for Euro 2020 final

After 55 years, two years of qualifying rounds, and six games, the wait is nearly over. Tonight (July 11), England take on Italy at Wembley in the final of Euro 2020. It is the first time an England men's side has reached the final of a major international tournament since that momentous, era-defining victory in 1966.
SportsThe Guardian

West Indies v Australia: fourth T20 international – live!

I wonder if sometimes, when your team is struggling, captains would rather not win the toss. It means that they have to make a choice about how to approach a match, and that would start to become galling if the choice kept not working. Anyway, Finch has won four tosses in a row on this trip. Chose to chase twice and that didn’t work, and since then has chosen to bat twice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy