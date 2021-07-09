2 Things You Didn’t Know About That Infamous Britney Spears-Madonna VMA Kiss
If you recall seeing the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards then chances are you remember that Madonna and Britney Spears locked lips onstage. It wasn’t just the most memorable performance of that evening but one of the most memorable moments in VMA history. The reaction from fellow celebrities in the audience was priceless (we’re looking at you Justin Timberlake), and it was all everyone could talk about at the time so just imagine what the comments on social media would have been like back then.www.cheatsheet.com
