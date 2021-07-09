Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Huawei watch gt2 issue

xda-developers
 7 days ago

Hi, i have a huawei watch gt2 the screen locks it self and them it gets black. After a time it reboots. The tecnician says that its a battery problem so it change, after 2 days the watch still doing the same, it reboots it self and the screen locks again.

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huawei Watch#Gt2#Tecnician
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Huawei
Related
Musictechnave.com

Huawei Watch 3 Series Malaysia release: Launching on 7.7 starting from RM1699

Today, Huawei Malaysia launched multiple products from the APAC livestream event. In this news article, we will be taking a look at the brand new Huawei Watch 3 Series which was on pre-order a couple of days ago. As a reminder, the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro cost RM1699 and RM2199 respectively with the latest HarmonyOS 2.
Musicgeekculture.co

Huawei Watch 3 Series Smartwatch And FreeBuds 4 Are Coming To Singapore

Huawei seems to be on a roll this year with yet another range of products launching in Singapore. Not too long ago the Chinese multinational technology company announced the arrival of the MatePad Pro and the MateView GT to the country, and now the list has expanded to include two more flagship products: the Huawei Watch 3 Series Smartwatch and Huawei FreeBuds 4.
Electronicsshortlist.com

Huawei FreeBuds 4 review

Huawei has made some pretty big strides in the audio market. Its Huawei FreeBuds Pros, released in 2020, proved it had the audio expertise to deliver a pair of ANC-equipped earphones that weren’t just an afterthought bundled in with its other hardware goodies. The Huawei FreeBuds 4 aren’t a replacement...
Electronicsxda-developers

Huawei Watch 3 Review: A premium smartwatch, but HarmonyOS is a work-in-progress

Last month Huawei held a virtual launch event that saw the official global launch of HarmonyOS, the company’s new operating system developed in response to the U.S. government’s ban. Alongside the software announcement, Huawei also announced a slew of new hardware that will be among the first Huawei products to run the new OS, including the Huawei Watch 3 series.
Electronicsxda-developers

Huawei E5576 Wifi Router

Does anybody know how I can access ddns on one of these routers. We have several running in the field and would like to be able to remote onto them.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series

Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned quite a bit about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Leaked renders of the device have given us a good look at its design, OnePlus has confirmed that it will feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 AI chip, and the company’s Head of Product, Oliver Zhang, has told us that the device will feature the same 6.43-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED 90Hz display as the original Nord. Now, just a week ahead of the launch event, leaker Ishan Agarwal has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series.
Softwarexda-developers

Expert: Search product by Image category label using Huawei HiAI

In this article, we will learn how to integrate Huawei image category labeling. We will build an application with smart search feature where using image from gallery or camera to find the similar products. What is Huawei Image category labeling?. Image category labeling identifies image elements such as objects, scenes,...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Pixel phones can automatically stop charging at 80% to improve battery longevity

When it comes to tips for improving your phone’s battery life, you’ll find that there are so many conflicting opinions. Some reports say it’s okay to keep your phone plugged in all night, while others say it might speed up the battery aging. However, one thing that most battery experts agree upon is that charging your battery to its full capacity less frequently can prolong the battery lifespan. This is why, many laptop OEMs offer a built-in battery charge limiting software, allowing users to stop the charging once the battery reaches a certain level. On the smartphone side, Sony offers a similar feature on its Xperia smartphones under the Battery Care tool. Interestingly, a few Google Pixel phones also have this functionality, but most users aren’t aware of its existence.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Rumored Galaxy Watch 4 SoC could make Wear OS smooth as butter

A new rumor claims the Galaxy Watch 4 series will be powered by the Samsung Exynos W920. This new processor is said to offer up to 1.5x faster performance over its predecessor. Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Watch 4 series at an Unpacked event next month. After seeing...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Huawei HMS Core 6.0 Set for Global Release

[July 15, 2021] Huawei launched HMS Core 6.0 today to global app developers, bringing multiple new open capabilities and updating some existing services and features. As of now, HMS Core (APK) on all user devices has been updated to the 6.0 version. You can access HUAWEI Developers anytime to get the new services and features.
Electronicsxda-developers

Transcribe your recordings automatically with the new Mobvoi AI Recorder

Wearables manufacturer Mobvoi has been working on a unique AI Recorder for the last few months. We first saw references to the recorder in an FCC filing late last year, which gave us our first look at the device. Subsequently, we spotted references to the Mobvoi AI Recorder in an APK teardown of the Mobvoi app that revealed crucial details about its design and functionality. The company has now finally launched the device in the US, Europe, and the UK, confirming our previous findings.
ElectronicsMac Observer

Enhance Your Apple Watch for Less

BAW (Before Apple Watch) Before the Apple Watch, changing your watchband was a challenge involving hand tools and tiny spring-loaded pins that attached the watchband to the watch. It was a hassle; most people only changed their analog watchband when it broke. AAW (After Apple Watch) Among the Apple Watch’s...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung S20 5g(TMobile/Dom-sm) issues

Okay, so let me start off the S20 I'm writing about is the T-Mobile Variant and I'm trying to run it on Verizon and I have run into a road block. The phone is seeing the service from the Verizon chip and my account is seeing the phone but it is not allowing texts or calls and not mention my account flags this phone as *SAM SG20 DOM-SM* too and I don't know what it means.
NFLyourchoiceway.com

Best Smartwatch For 2021

Smartwatches come in all shapes, sizes and prices, so one is bound to suit you. We've reviewed and ranked the ten best smartwatches on the market to help you decide which to buy. What Is The Best Smartwatch You Can Buy?. Smartwatches are a great way to receive notifications from...
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 could have the best hardware of any Wear OS watch

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and it’s looking like August 11th will be the date for its unveiling. From the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to the new Samsung watches with One UI Watch, there’s a lot to look forward to at the next Unpacked event. Ahead of the event, more details keep trickling in about the hardware and software, and today, SamMobile published a report detailing the new Exynos W920 chip expected to debut in the new smartwatches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy