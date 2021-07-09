New DHS site breaks down vaccine data
MADISON, Wis. — A little more than 50% of everyone in the state has had at least one COVID vaccine dose. But who is getting them and where are the shots going?. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to answer that with a new online tool. In a Friday press conference, DHS officials showed video of a new site that tracks where people in Wisconsin are getting vaccinated, like which cities, towns, counties and even school districts.www.channel3000.com
