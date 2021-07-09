Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England claim victory in rain-affected T20 opener against India

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhuS7_0asWGiv900
Nat Sciver and Amy Jones starred for England in their win over India (PA Wire)

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones starred as England beat India by 18 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern in a rain-affected opening T20 clash between the teams at Northampton.

England made 177 for seven from their 20 overs, with Sciver top-scoring with 55 from just 27 deliveries and Jones contributing 43 as the pair shared a crucial 78-run partnership in just seven overs.

India looked threatening at the start of their chase following the early loss of Shafali Verma, with Smriti Mandhana hitting 29 from 17 deliveries, but they lost wickets steadily and were far behind the required rate on 54 for three when the rain came down.

England’s victory sees them win the first of three T20 matches in the multi-format series, with the teams meeting again in Hove on Sunday.

The hosts were sent into bat after India won the toss and despite not finding the boundary regularly early on – scoring just one four in the opening four overs – they made a solid start and were 37 without loss after the opening five overs.

Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt’s opening stand was finally ended with the score on 56, and when captain Heather Knight departed in the 12th over, England were 85 for three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMg77_0asWGiv900
England beat India in the opening T20 clash (PA Wire)

But Sciver and Jones joined forces to help guide their side towards an impressive total.

Sciver brought up her half-century off just 24 balls, with just two dots, but towards the end of England’s innings India fought back with some brilliant bits of fielding to slow the home side’s progress.

It took a well-timed low diving catch from Harmanpreet Kaur to dismiss Sciver with less than two overs remaining.

However the best was yet to come as Jones, who had struck two sixes and four fours, fell victim to a brilliant catch later in the same Shikha Pandey over.

Harleen Deol got two hands to the ball on the boundary rope, parried it up before jumping back onto the field to take the catch to dismiss Jones.

Just one ball later, a good piece of work from wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh saw Sophia Dunkley stumped, and there was another fine piece of glovework from Ghosh to run out Katherine Brunt off the final ball of the innings.

Brunt was quickly into her stride as India replied though, striking with just the second ball of their chase to dismiss the dangerous teenager Verma, who found herself trapped on the crease.

Mandhana was caught by Sophie Ecclestone off the bowling of Sciver and captain Kaur lasted just two balls before falling to Sarah Glenn.

India had little time to recover from those setbacks as rain stopped play in the ninth over, with England decisively ahead on DLS.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smriti Mandhana
Person
Harleen Deol
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Shafali Verma
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Sophia Dunkley
Person
Sarah Glenn
Person
Shikha Pandey
Person
Harmanpreet Kaur
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#T20#Diving#Bowling#Duckworth Lewis Stern#Dls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Country
India
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

ECB confident The Hundred will not be blighted by Covid-19 issues

The England and Wales Cricket Board has acknowledged the launch of The Hundred will coincide with “a key risk period” in the pandemic but remains confident the competition will not derailed by quarantines and cancellations. The new franchise tournament begins next week, with the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals kicking...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.
SportsThe Guardian

India beat England by eight runs in women’s T20 international – as it happened

You may need to read back over everything below to get your head around it. England will not be able to understand how they let that match slip. Which means we’re all set up for the third T20, and the last of seven matches in the multiformat series, this Wednesday at Chelmsford. Winner takes all (if England) or an even share (if India). If tonight is any guide, it should be fun.
SportsBBC

England beat India by 18 runs on DLS method in first T20 - clips & reaction

Time for us to call it a night. I'll leave you with Marc Higginson's report - or things you need to know - and the scorecard. You can watch highlights of this game on BBC Red Button at 22:00 BST, and they'll be available on iPlayer afterwards. If short-form highlights are more your thing you can scroll back through the last half an hour or so for all the key moments.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against England following Denmark semi-final

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against England following their Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark.England won 2-1 at Wembley Stadium after extra time to advance to the final, where they will play Italy on Sunday, but Wednesday’s semi-final was host to a number of controversies.With the score 1-1 at the end of normal time after a Simon Kjaer own goal had cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick for Denmark, Raheem Sterling won a penalty in the first half of extra time after going down in the Danes’ box.Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted to feeling “bitter” about the referee’s decision to...
SportsSkySports

India's Mithali Raj breaks run-scoring record in tense ODI win against England

The 38-year-old, who finished undefeated on 75 from 86 balls, overtook former England captain Charlotte Edwards' total of 10,273 runs across all formats as the tourists triumphed at Worcester with just three deliveries to spare. Raj drove Katherine Brunt through the covers for the decisive boundary that earned India two...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Will England get an open-top bus victory parade if they win Euro 2020?

What kind of victory parade celebration could we expect if England manage to win the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night against Italy?. Coronavirus restrictions mean an immediate celebration may be off the cards. While restrictions lift on Monday, July 19, many of the squad may already be fitting in a well-earned holiday before returning to their clubs for pre-season training.
WorldThe Independent

India Women keep series alive with narrow T20 victory at Hove

India Women kept their hopes of drawing the series alive with an eight-run victory over England in the second Twenty20 international of the multi-format series at Hove. England looked well placed to wrap up the series when a partnership of 75 between Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight guided them to a position of strength at 106 for two, chasing India’s 148 for four.

Comments / 0

Community Policy