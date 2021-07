Slowly but surely, Mark Stoops is establishing himself as one of the best coaches not only in his conference but across the country. Back in May, a ranking of the top 65 head coaches in college football was unveiled by CBS Sports, with Stoops coming in at No. 22, the same ranking he had back in 2020. Considering where Kentucky Football was when he took over back in 2013 compared to where the program is now heading into the 2021 season, Stoops deserves every bit of praise that comes his way. But playing in the Southeastern Conference is no cake-walk, no matter how good of a coach you are.