Detroit, MI

Identity wanted of Suspects in Attempted Carjacking on Detroit’s East side [Video]

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI – Detroit Police needs assistance in identifying and locating three male suspects wanted in connection to an attempted carjacking on the city’s east side. On Monday, June, 28th 2021, at approximately 8:33 p.m., in the 11900 block of Radom, two male victims, both 25-years-old, were sitting in a blue 2006 Acura TSX when they were approached by three armed male suspects who demanded their vehicle.

