Zappi Amplify TV was developed and tested in partnership with PepsiCo and other global consumer brands. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced the launch of Zappi Amplify TV, a groundbreaking tool in advertising insights. Developed and validated by leading global brands such as PepsiCo and Johnsonville, Zappi Amplify TV introduces a new approach to TV advertising that was built to empower brands to predict how their ads will perform in today’s media landscape. This is the first of a system of advertising pre-testing solutions that form the Zappi Amplify Ad System.