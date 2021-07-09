Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Which actor is best suited to play Ben Roethlisberger in a movie?

By Nick Horwat
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 6 days ago

Could Pittsburgh Steelers’ franchise quarterback be a character in an upcoming film? Kurt Warner is set to release a biopic about his life story and journey

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
John Goodman
Person
Jeff Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Actor#American Football#Hall Of Fame#The Arizona Cardinals#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers recruiting 5-time Pro Bowler to protect Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a relatively unproven offensive line. Signing five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner could help in that regard. Turner took a visit to Pittsburgh, which is one of the most offensive line-needy teams remaining in free agency. The 27-year-old made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19, but was cut by the Chargers last March after a trade from Carolina sent him to LA in the first place. He’s been trying to find a consistent home ever since.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Former GM’s Ben Roethlisberger Claim

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stated several times this offseason that Ben Roethlisberger still has some gas left in the tank. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, however, thinks Roethlisberger’s days of being a reliable quarterback are over. During this Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Tannenbaum unleashed his boldest take of...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: Big Ben Roethlisberger Getting Benched? N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors + TJ Watt Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly on Stricter Diet Than Tom Brady

This is not the offseason to mess with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. According to one report, the 39-year-old is exceeding Tom Brady's diet plan this offseason. Former NBC Sports announcer Ryan Burr shared reports on Twitter that Roethlisberger is taking some extremes with his off-field work this year. According...
Weight Lossfantasypros.com

Ben Roethlisberger reportedly focusing on strict diet and weight loss

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been very focused on weight loss ever since the 2020 NFL season concluded. ESPN's Ryan Burr reports that the signal-caller's "biggest concern is weight loss" and that "he has been so driven since [the] season ended." (Ryan Burr on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Burr added that...
NFLSteelers Depot

Madden: Critics Of Ben Roethlisberger ‘Might Be Right’

Ben Roethlisberger’s name continues to be brought up in the news recently for a plethora of reasons, from ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum saying he’d be benched in 2021, to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky defending Roethlisberger and pointing out how good he’s been in his last two seasons as a starter. If that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger can’t cave in December for Steelers to have a chance

The Steelers are looking for one last hurrah with Ben Roethlisberger, but the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback can’t afford to cave in December. There were certainly plenty of fans on both sides of the fence when it came to the decision about whether or not to allow Ben Roethlisberger to return for one final season in Pittsburgh. Technically, the former star quarterback was under contract for one more season, but in order to make this happen, Ben took a pay cut to stay with the team.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ben Roethlisberger not among the Top 10 elite NFL QBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a season where they started 11-0, finished the year 12-4 and won the AFC North division. Ben Roethlisberger was able to come off a season-ending elbow injury in 2019 and play in every game but the Week 16 game vs. the Cleveland Browns, he was held out to let him rest before the playoffs.
NFLwmleader.com

ESPN analyst expects Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be benched this season

Believe it or not, there was a time when ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum was in charge of an NFL franchise. In fact, more than one team has trusted Tannenbaum in an executive role. But now, Tannenbaum, the man who decided Mark Sanchez was worth a first-round pick, is mostly responsible for some of the wildest anti-Pittsburgh Steelers on ESPN.
NFLUSA Today

Bill Cowher's surprising take on future of Ben Roethlisberger

Bill Cowher has been out of football for as long as Mike Tomlin has been head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he still keeps tabs on his former team. Cowher, head coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Big’ Ben Roethlisberger goes on Tom Brady’s Super Bowl diet

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Ben Roethlisberger is plucking a page out of Tom Brady’s playbook -- and his cookbook – in order to serve up a Steelers’ Super Bowl run. Word is Roethlisberger is on a new reducing plan to increase Pittsburgh’s chances of success this season. Ben’s determined dieting comes as the 18-year Steelers’ veteran QB is said to be highly motivated to get into tiptop shape to prove all his carping critics wrong. In fact, they’re saying Big Ben’s diet is even stricter than the Father Time-reversing food plan Tom Brady is on. And we know the skinny on Brady: The 43-year-old, fueled by his secret smoothies, went down to Tampa Bay and captured his seventh Super Bowl ring. This single-handedly equaled the Steelers’ haul of coveted Lombardis. But before Big Ben becomes the next Richard Simmons, some of this sounds as if Steelers’ fans are being fed a whole lot of hype. In fact, the aroma wafting from Roethlisberger’s kitchen smells less like kale and more like the last-gasp desperate attempts of a past-his-prime, middle-age man trying to put some of the spilled sand back into the hourglass. Still, some in Pittsburgh are eating up the news, relishing that Ben is staying hungry and drawing sustenance from the sizable chip on his shoulder. They insist it’s a miracle diet akin to ‘Deal-A-Meal’ that will turn up the winning cards to fuel a Steelers’ Super Bowl run. Others are waving away this unpalatable heaping pile of hype (there’s another name for it), insisting that nothing the 39-year-old Roethlisberger eats -- or doesn’t eat -- will prevent Pittsburgh from starving for wins in 2021. We serve up all the delicious reactions in this appetizing edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. So, listen up! And don’t miss my column first thing Thursday morning on PennLive. As usual, it’ll be packed with all the best memes bringing this new Steel City diet craze right into your kitchen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid reports that Ben Roethlisberger is in the best shape of his career, Colin Cowherd is shorting Big Ben and the 2021-2022 Steelers. On Tuesday, CBS’ Cody Benjamin wrote that Roethlisberger has cut significant weight this offseason. The 39 year-old quarterback has committed to a strict diet and conditioning regimen. Roethlisberger’s on a mission after years of being questioned for his offseason habits.
Weight LossPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Roethlisberger ‘obsessed’ with diet and workouts — at least according to one report

Three years ago at this time, Ben Roethlisberger was telling reporters that he was in the best shape of his career. Last March, the Steelers quarterback told the Post-Gazette’s Ron Cook he was “lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years,” ostensibly raising the bar on the previous best shape of his career even as he was coming off elbow surgery in late 2019.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Is Ben Roethlisberger Tipping Steelers Play Calls? One Researcher Says Yes

There is no denying that the Pittsburgh Steelers were fairly predictable on offense in 2020, but was it quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s fault?. TikTok user Theo Ash claims that he has identified a tell in Roethlisberger’s footwork that signals whether the Steelers are running a pass or run play. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy