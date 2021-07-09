Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luzerne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL LUZERNE COUNTY At 639 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Mountain Top, or 10 miles north of Hazleton, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Freeland, Dorrance, Slocum, White Haven, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Mountain Top, Penobscot, Pond Hill and Fairview Heights. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

