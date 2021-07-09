Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

 6 days ago

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for a portion of Deep South Texas.

