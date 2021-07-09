Special Weather Statement issued for Western Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTY At 639 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Prattsville, or 13 miles west of Hunter, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hunter, Windham, Prattsville, North-South Lake Campground, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Tannersville, Durso Corner, West Settlement, Mosquito Point, North Lexington, Maplecrest, Haines Falls, Sunside, Four Corners, North Settlement, West Jewett, South Jewett and Red Falls. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.