Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTY At 639 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Prattsville, or 13 miles west of Hunter, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hunter, Windham, Prattsville, North-South Lake Campground, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Tannersville, Durso Corner, West Settlement, Mosquito Point, North Lexington, Maplecrest, Haines Falls, Sunside, Four Corners, North Settlement, West Jewett, South Jewett and Red Falls. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, NY
City
Haines Falls, NY
City
Ashland, NY
City
Windham, NY
County
Greene County, NY
City
Tannersville, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Western Greene#Red Falls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
EnvironmentReuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California fire erupts near site of deadliest US wildfire

A California fire churned through unpopulated mountain wilderness Thursday, but posed no immediate threat to the nearby town of Paradise, site of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history. Still, survivors of the 2018 blaze worried that history could repeat itself. The Dixie Fire had burned 3.5 square miles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy