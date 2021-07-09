Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL FREMONT SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO AND NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Penrose, or 21 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Penrose.alerts.weather.gov
