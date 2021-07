Of course, this does not apply to everyone, but how would you like to keep the same pay while working fewer hours? Duh! This is exactly the kind of study they are doing in Iceland right now and I like the results. Researchers are making the case it could benefit workers and have no ill effects on productivity for businesses. As reported by people.com, the study found that workers' "wellbeing dramatically increased," improving their "perceived stress and burnout" and "health and work-life balance."