City of Marshall Rescinds Boil Water Notice for Affected Residents on Park Drive...

Following the repair of a water main break, at the 2700 block of Park Drive, on July 1, 2021, the City of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the Boil Water Notice issued for the residents located on Park Drive, Olive Street, Evans Street, and George Gregg Street is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Friday, July 9, 2021.