Thiel ally Blake Masters files for 2022 GOP Senate run in Arizona

By Paul Steinhauser
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second ally of PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel is now running for the Senate. Blake Masters, chief operating officer of Thiel Capital and president of the Thiel Foundation, on Friday filed paperwork to run for the Senate in the crucial battleground state of Arizona, joining a crowded field of Republican contenders all aiming to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the 2022 midterm elections.

Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Arizona StateWashington Examiner

Arizona Democrats abandon their own platform to attack Republican candidate

The state of politics these days is such that most things Democrats say are just knee-jerk reactions to something Republicans said first, and vice versa. Take, for example, a recent interaction between Arizona state Democrats and a new Republican Senate candidate. Blake Masters, a senior executive for billionaire Peter Thiel’s...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats inch to the middle as Republicans flock to Trump

(CNN) — Democrats are moving to the middle in recent political tests. Republicans are marching more toward former President Donald Trump and, increasingly, trying to outdo themselves in their fealty. Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor, is one potential Republican candidate for president and her speech at the Conservative Political...
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona Republicans chasing Sen. Mark Kelly in fundraising for 2022

PHOENIX – Arizona Republicans angling to take on U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly next year are facing an uphill climb when it comes to campaign dollars. The incumbent Democrat pocketed a $6 million second-quarter fundraising haul and will report more than $7 million cash on hand, his campaign said this week. His latest quarterly report hadn’t been posted to the Federal Elections Commission website as of Friday morning, although he had about $4.3 million on hand after the first quarter.
Arizona StatePosted by
Forbes

Michigan, Arizona Move To Investigate Trump And GOP’s Election Interference Efforts Amid Republican Audit Push

State officials in Michigan and Arizona moved forward this week with efforts to investigate GOP attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election—including by former President Donald Trump himself—as Republicans continue to push claims of electoral fraud and launch their own efforts to investigate the election through controversial partisan audits.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump-allied GOP chairs turn on fellow Republicans

State Republican Party chairs who have bought into former President Trump’s lies of widespread election malfeasance are turning their fire on fellow Republicans who have acknowledged the reality of Trump’s defeat, in a turn that has longtime party leaders and strategists worried about the future of the conservative coalition. For...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Audit or Fraudit? Trump supporters bank on Arizona

Democracy relies on winners and losers - but there is a section of the US electorate that won't trust results when Donald Trump is the loser. Volunteers in a bright green, blue and yellow t-shirts use matching spinning turntables to review stacks of ballots. Others photograph them or scrutinise folds in the paper.

