Thiel ally Blake Masters files for 2022 GOP Senate run in Arizona

PHOENIX – Arizona Republicans angling to take on U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly next year are facing an uphill climb when it comes to campaign dollars. The incumbent Democrat pocketed a $6 million second-quarter fundraising haul and will report more than $7 million cash on hand, his campaign said this week. His latest quarterly report hadn’t been posted to the Federal Elections Commission website as of Friday morning, although he had about $4.3 million on hand after the first quarter.