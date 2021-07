Morgantown, West Virginia – Jaquan Yulee, a former linebacker for Marshall University, died tragically in a car accident yesterday. Yulee, a former four star recruit, was a beloved player at Marshall. He played in every game as a freshman and sophomore at linebacker for the Herd, and then made his first start during his junior season. During that start against VMI, he suffered a gruesome spine injury that ended his season in 2019 and nearly ended his career.