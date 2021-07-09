Crow's Nest: New addition to fairgrounds' grandstand

ALTAMONT – Folks watching events in the Effingham County Fair grandstand will notice something a little different this year.

Workers on Thursday afternoon finished what Effingham County Fair Board President Phil Hartke calls a “crow’s nest” mounted in the grandstand.

“Judging by the size of it maybe we should call it an ‘Eagle’s nest’.” Harkte said.

The new structure added high above the seating in the grandstand will allow space for additional stage lighting and video equipment to be used by for grandstand events. Hartke said the height of the crow’s nest will give users a bird’s eye view of the stage and track.

Hartke said he would like to see multiple cameras used to cover some of the grandstand events and eventually offer a pay option to view from home.

“We’re going to use it for filming events – from tractor pulls, to rodeos to the demolition derby,” Hartke said. “We may live stream some of these events later. We are not doing pay-per-view during the event but we are going to film it.”

Hartke said they would also be using the crow’s nest for spotlights for their main entertainers, queen contest and junior miss contest.

“It will light up the stage better,” Hartke said. “You’re going to have to climb a ladder to get up to it and it will not obstruct the view of anyone sitting in the high seats.”

The spotlights can now light up entertainers from the front rather than depending upon the current stage lighting according to Hartke.

Higgs Welding designed the crow’s nest and Manager Bill Feldhake said it took all day Thursday to complete the installation.

“It’s four feet wide by 27 feet long,” Feldhake said.

Feldhake said the crow’s nest is strong enough to hold four people and some lights.

Assisting with the installation was Brady Scott of Effingham of Higgs Welding, along with Russell Ramsey and Cody Willenborg of Altamont, from Ramsey Welding. Ramsey and Willenborg brought two jibs to assist in the installation.

Ramsey directed Cody Willenborg operating one of the jibs as they attached a set of stairs to the crow’s nest at the end of the day to finish the project.

The crows nest was attached to the two middle beams holding up the grandstand.

“I think this is a great addition,” Hartke said.

The Effingham County Fair starts Saturday, July 31 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 7.