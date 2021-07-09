Cancel
Public Health

St. Anthony's sees increase in RSV admissions

By Charles Mills Daily News
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 6 days ago
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings has seen increase in RSV admissions this summer. EDN file photo

The chief medical officer at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital said local doctors are seeing cases of a virus in infants this summer that normally surfaces during colder weather.

The local cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, follow a trend being reported around the country.

“The emergence of a virus that typically sickens children in colder months has baffled U.S. pediatricians and put many infants in the hospital with troublesome coughs,” an Associated Press story reported earlier this week.

“The pediatric department at St. Anthony’s has seen more admissions this summer than usual,” said Dr. Ryan Jennings, St. Anthony’s chief medical officer and a board-certified pediatrician. “RSV typically is seen in the fall through early spring.”

St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has seen only a handful of RSV cases come through the hospital emergency department so far this summer. But some of of those had to be transferred to a higher-acuity facility, according to Jennings.

RSV was described in the AP story as a common cause of cold-like symptoms, but can be serious for infants and the elderly. Cases of RSV dropped last year with people staying home and social distancing during the pandemic. Instances of RSV started to increase as COVID-19 restrictions were taken away.

“There is no doubt that social distancing, home schooling and masking delayed the normal seasonal variation in prevalence,” Jennings said.

He said area individuals should remain vigilant as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

“This is a reminder that although the cases of COVID have decreased, masking, social distancing and good consistent hand hygiene are still very important,” he said. “Teach your kids to cover their sneeze and cough in the inside of their elbow and do the same yourself.”

Jennings said the signs and symptoms of RSV include a very runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.

“Contact your primary care professional if you or your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids or experiencing worsening symptoms,” Jennings said.

“As always, our emergency department is here to care for you,” he said.

Effingham Daily News

Effingham Daily News

Effingham, IL
