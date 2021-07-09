7/9/21 Info on the Lincoln Academy Followed by Women in Business

Dr. Kristi Cole, Chief Education Officer at the Lincoln Academy in Beloit joins us to discuss the September opening of the Academy. For all businesses according to the SBA, nearly 20% fail in the first year and 50% by year five. For women and minority owned businesses the numbers are significantly different. The question is how did they overcome the obstacles to success. Rich visits with Christie Newell, owner of A*Glo Spa and Mainstream Boutique and Daniella Samara, owner of Havana Coffee and Cut For You Salon.