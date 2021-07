People of a certain age might remember magazine ads for Miss Clairol hair coloring that posed the question, "Does she or doesn't she? Only her hairdresser knows for sure." Those ads referred to the then-novel idea – in the late 1950s and early '60s – that women could change their hair color and no one but their hairdresser would be the wiser. It goes without saying that a lot has changed since then, but the often close relationship between a woman and her hair stylist has taken on new significance today in the campaign against domestic violence.