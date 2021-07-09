School starts soon, watch for buses
The beginning of the 2021 -2022 school year in Pearl River County is barely four weeks away. With the coming of a new school year, it is vitally important for all of Pearl River County’s citizens to remember the importance of doing our best to ensure the safety of our school children as they head off to school this fall. An important part of seeing to the safety of our children is to obey all traffic laws, particularly the laws involving school buses.picayuneitem.com
