Name: Mallory Brooks, my partner, Mike, and two cats, Socks and Pepper. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a converted former 1920s-era school with my partner, Mike, and two cats, Socks and Pepper. I've lived here for five years (two with Mike) and I was immediately drawn to my apartment for its unique features and history as a classroom — it retains its original hardwood floors and has large, paned glass windows. It's bright and airy, yet also cozy and charming (plants LOVE it!). The building still feels like you're roaming the halls of a school, which remain lined with lockers.