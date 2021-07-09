Cancel
Economy

AG Lynn Fitch sues Google for antitrust violations

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 6 days ago

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 37 attorneys general, to file a lawsuit against Google, alleging exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. This antitrust lawsuit is the latest legal action against the tech giant, claiming illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices. The States accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

