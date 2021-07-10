Cancel
Police body camera footage of I-95 standoff played in Massachusetts courtroom

CNN
 6 days ago
MEDFORD, Mass. — For the second time in a week, suspects arrested after a standoff that closed part of Interstate 95 through Massachusetts on Saturday appeared in court where prosecutors revealed new evidence.

Eleven members of a militia group called "Rise of the Moors" were arrested following the nine-hour standoff. The 10 men and a juvenile face firearms charges.

Seven of the eleven members of the group were arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.

Prosecutors played body camera footage from the interaction between a State Police Trooper and members of the group.

The video documented the initial encounter, which began when a trooper spotted the group's two vehicles in the breakdown lane with their hazard lights activated on Interstate 95 north at about 1:30 a.m. The men were trying to refuel a vehicle on the side of the road while wearing military-style gear and carrying firearms.

Body camera video documented the trooper's attempts to ask for identifying information about the men, licenses for the weapons and registration for the vehicles.

In the video, you can see one of the state troopers talking to several members, asking them to stand to the side of Interstate 95.

At one point, you can hear the trooper tell the group they could not have guns with licenses from the state. The body camera video shows one of the troopers using a flashlight to look at some form of identification from the leader of the group.

A standoff between police and the group lasted nine hours last Saturday.

After the standoff, state police said they recovered eight guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Their first court appearances in the case were a series of chaotic hearings in which many rebelled against legal representation or argued against the jurisdiction of the court. Some refused to reveal their names.

