It took a frightening three-day heat wave and at least one on-the-job death to light a fire under the agency, but on July 8, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said employers must now take steps to protect workers during extremely hot weather. Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries already had such a rule, but increased its requirements as of July 13. The rules say when the weather gets hot, employers must provide water and shade breaks to workers.