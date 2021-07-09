Black Widow, Fear Street: 1978, and every other new movie you can stream at home this weekend
This week marked the beginning of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, the first in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with scores of critics and press descending on France to watch the international premieres of the most anticipated films of 2021. From Adam Driver in Leos Carax’s musical Annette to Mamoru Hosoda’s animated science fiction movie Belle to Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and more, the first waves of pre-release hype are already beginning to trickle out from the festival’s grounds.www.polygon.com
Comments / 0