Movies

Black Widow, Fear Street: 1978, and every other new movie you can stream at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marked the beginning of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, the first in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with scores of critics and press descending on France to watch the international premieres of the most anticipated films of 2021. From Adam Driver in Leos Carax’s musical Annette to Mamoru Hosoda’s animated science fiction movie Belle to Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and more, the first waves of pre-release hype are already beginning to trickle out from the festival’s grounds.

MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

How to stream ‘Black Widow’

Who is Natasha Romanoff? Ever since she threw down in Iron Man 2, the Russian hand-to-hand combat expert became an instant fan favorite. Is it because she can hold her own amongst a team of supers? Maybe it’s because she’s a total smoke show. In any case, Black Widow is a S.H.I.E.L.D. operative shrouded in mystery…until now.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

You have to see these fan reactions to Netflix’s terrifying new movie ‘Fear Street’

Horror movies probably aren’t the first things that come to mind when most people think of Netflix, which has put its original streaming efforts on the map thanks largely to more mainstream TV shows and movies. Look at what’s popular on Netflix’s internal rankings at any given moment, and you’re likely to see originals like Lupin and The Old Guard. But don’t worry, if you happen to be among the crowd that loves something like a really scary slasher flick. Netflix’s Fear Street movie trilogy, the first installment of which was just released on the service, is right up your...
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Here’s Where You Can Catch Black Widow At A Stateline Drive-In

It's finally being released almost a full year after it was originally supposed to hit theaters. Black Widow was supposed to be the next big step in the Marvel Universe. The movie to kick of Phase 4 of the "Master Plan." Then the pandemic happened and the movie was postponed until the second weekend in July. That was bad news then but pretty good news now because it just happens to be the second weekend in July coming up.
MoviesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Marvel Black Widow movie streaming on Disney+ Premier Access

After a number of delays with the Black Widow movie release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated Marvel Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson is now available to watch via the Disney+ Premier Access streaming service. The latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the 24th movie and has been directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff a.k.a the Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.
Movies/Film

Here’s Where You Can Stream or Rent Every ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Movie

It’s the 4th of July weekend here in the U.S. of A., and nothing says Independence Day like getting together with the family for some BBQ. And no one knows BBQ like the insane, inbred, all-American cannibalistic family from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. Starting with Tobe Hooper‘s nerve-shredding The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (“chainsaw” wouldn’t become one word in the title until the sequels), the franchise has featured ghastly tales of unlucky people having the worst summers of their lives in the Lone Star State, with varying results. None of the sequels can touch the original, but they’re all slightly enjoyable in their own twisted ways. If you’re in the mood for a bloody, scream-filled film festival this 4th of July weekend, I’ve rounded up where you can stream or rent every Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie right now. And remember: the Saw is Family.
MoviesSFGate

After Disney Reveals 'Black Widow' Streaming Revenues, Other Studios Feel the Pressure

In the old days, movie studios shared box office information in real time, allowing Hollywood and its denizens to quickly and easily assess whether a film was a hit or a flop. The streaming revolution has changed things, ushering in a “take our word for it” culture, in which the likes of Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon release vague pronouncements about how well “Bird Box,” “Wonder Woman 1984” or “Borat 2” did on their respective subscription-based streaming service without providing much in the way of empirical evidence.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The 7 Marvel movies you should see before 'Black Widow'

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began to dream of growing into something bigger than Hollywood could ever imagine, the cameras zoomed in on Black Widow, the superspy played by Scarlett Johansson in multiple MCU films over the past decade. Johansson's first appearance in 2010's "Iron Man 2" represented the MCU's...
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Fear Street Netflix: when can you watch the Fear Street movies?

When can you watch Fear Street on Netflix? The popular R.L. Stine series of novels have been adapted into a horror movie trilogy for the streaming service. Across three movies, several sets of teens wrestle with a witch’s curse that looms over Shadyville, going right back to where it all began.
TV ShowsPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Black Widow,’ ‘Gossip Girl’ and more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide). Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods. “Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star. DETAILS.
MoviesTrustedReviews

When can you watch Black Widow for free on Disney Plus

The long wait for a new Marvel film is finally over as Black Widow has landed in cinemas and on Disney Plus. But this isn’t your typical Disney Plus release. Disney is once again using the ‘Premier Access‘ branding for the release of Black Widow, a move it also used a few times previously for films that feel a little too big to make available to all right away.
Movieswmleader.com

Black Widow timeline and the new Marvel movie order, explained

With Black Widow in theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access on July 9, it’s time to get back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in cinema, not just TV shows. It’s been a while since we saw Natasha Romanoff! And the last time we did … she was dead. That might...
MoviesObserver

From ‘Black Widow’ to ‘CODA’, the Summer Streaming Movie Schedule Is Stacked

As we reach the midpoint of 2021, it’s reassuring to see big films like A Quiet Place Part II and F9 supercharge a box office in dire need of life support. The logjam of blockbusters jockeying for position the remainder of the year will continue to expedite the film industry’s recovery. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that theatrical revenue year-to-date is still 45% behind the same stretch last year. Sadly, Hollywood is still feeling the after effects of the pandemic here in the United States.
MoviesKansas City Star

Review: ‘Black Widow’ is a Marvel movie that can stand on its own

By now, you're either a Marvel Cinematic Universe devotee or you're sick of it but, if you have a little wiggle room, I'm here to tell you "Black Widow" is entertaining on its own, without a million prerequisites. "On its own" is the key phrase. Somehow, the MCU has convinced...
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Where can I stream the Evangelion movies: Where to stream Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 and the other films

The fourth and final Evangelion movie, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, will soon be available to stream in the US, and fans are wondering where they can find the other three. Despite its immense popularity, Evangelion hasn’t been the most straightforward franchise to watch. Fortunately, that trend is coming to an end, and fans will be able to stream the movies soon.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Taskmaster Kicks Off Iron Studios New Black Widow Movie Statues

Marvel fans are only days away from finally seeing Black Widow get her very own MCU film with Black Widow. Iron Studios is already waiting to see Natasha Romanoff's solo story unfold as they unveil their new 1/10 art scale statues. Kicking off the line first is the new MCU villain, Taskmaster, who is wearing his new modern styled outfit. Standing roughly 7.8 inches tall, the statue features Taskmaster based on original movie references and will be hand-painted. Displayed on some rubber, this mysterious mercenary will be holding his truck sword and shield.

