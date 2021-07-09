Black Widow, Fear Street: 1978, and every other new movie you can stream at home this weekend

It’s the 4th of July weekend here in the U.S. of A., and nothing says Independence Day like getting together with the family for some BBQ. And no one knows BBQ like the insane, inbred, all-American cannibalistic family from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. Starting with Tobe Hooper‘s nerve-shredding The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (“chainsaw” wouldn’t become one word in the title until the sequels), the franchise has featured ghastly tales of unlucky people having the worst summers of their lives in the Lone Star State, with varying results. None of the sequels can touch the original, but they’re all slightly enjoyable in their own twisted ways. If you’re in the mood for a bloody, scream-filled film festival this 4th of July weekend, I’ve rounded up where you can stream or rent every Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie right now. And remember: the Saw is Family.