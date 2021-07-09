MADD to help raise funds after Timber Creek teen killed by possible drunk driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is now working with the Orange County community to make sure a teen killed in an accident did not die in vain.

16-year-old Mikey Stroz died when a drunk driver struck the car he was in on June 19. Mikey was on his way home from Alabama with his dad and sister.

MADD going to be part of a dining event Sunday to help raise money in his honor.

At least 13 restaurants have also agreed to give a portion of their proceeds from the day to MADD.

A spokesperson for MADD said the group will take the money and work to make sure more is done to prevent accidents like the one that took Mikey’s life.

The Avalon community is still mourning and coming together to support the Stroz family.

A truck driving on the wrong side of the road hit the car the Stroz family were in as they were on their way back to Florida.

Troopers in Alabama reported the driver that hit the Stroz family was “under the influence of alcohol.”

The Central Florida MADD executive director, Dan Marquith, said drunk driving accidents happen too often.

In 2019, there were 44 fatalities from alcohol related crashes in Orange County, records show. In 2022, there were 22 in the county.

MADD says it doesn’t have to happen and they want to prevent it by going into the schools.

See more in the video above.

