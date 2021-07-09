Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

MADD to help raise funds after Timber Creek teen killed by possible drunk driver

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAF7x_0asWBnE900

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is now working with the Orange County community to make sure a teen killed in an accident did not die in vain.

16-year-old Mikey Stroz died when a drunk driver struck the car he was in on June 19. Mikey was on his way home from Alabama with his dad and sister.

MADD going to be part of a dining event Sunday to help raise money in his honor.

At least 13 restaurants have also agreed to give a portion of their proceeds from the day to MADD.

A spokesperson for MADD said the group will take the money and work to make sure more is done to prevent accidents like the one that took Mikey’s life.

The Avalon community is still mourning and coming together to support the Stroz family.

A truck driving on the wrong side of the road hit the car the Stroz family were in as they were on their way back to Florida.

Troopers in Alabama reported the driver that hit the Stroz family was “under the influence of alcohol.”

The Central Florida MADD executive director, Dan Marquith, said drunk driving accidents happen too often.

In 2019, there were 44 fatalities from alcohol related crashes in Orange County, records show. In 2022, there were 22 in the county.

MADD says it doesn’t have to happen and they want to prevent it by going into the schools.

See more in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
53K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
State
Alabama State
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Accidents Happen#Timber#Avalon#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Accidents
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Meet Nicole: A wise, compassionate teen looking for her Forever Family

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today in our forever family series we want to introduce you to an amazing young girl who has already overcome so much adversity in her life. Her name is Nicole. Channel 9 Anchor Martha Sugalski joins us and shares how Nicole is wise beyond her years; she is going to make a family so proud one day. Nicole’s dream is to have a loving forever home and wants to help kids who are poor who’ve been abused.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Veteran’s dog tag found by treasure hunter, returned to late military member’s family

WAREHAM, Mass. — Richard Porter died three years ago at the age of 89, but a piece of the veteran has come back home thanks to a stranger’s walk on a Massachusetts beach. Dan Minkle, who is Porter’s grandson, was taken by surprise when he got a phone call that informed him that his grandfather’s long-lost dog tag was found at Little Harbor Beach in Buzzards Bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy