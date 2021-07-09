Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

By MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Virgin Galactic will become the first rocket company to launch the boss when Richard Branson straps into one of his sleek, shiny space planes this weekend. The self-described tie-loathing adventurer and troublemaker will join five company employees for Sunday’s test flight from New Mexico's southern desert — the company’s fourth trip to the edge of space.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Other Space#Space Technology#Space Flights#Blue Origin#The Virgin Group#Scottish#The Royal Air Force#Unity#Eve#G#Track Record Founded#Italian Air Force#New Horizons#Science Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Person who paid $28m to join Jeff Bezos flight to space unable to go as they’re busy

The person who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos on a trip to space is unable to do so because they are busy, the private rocket company has announced.Instead, the first ever paying customer of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket firm will be 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, it said. As well as being Mr Bezos’s first paying customer, he will also be the youngest person on space.He will join Wally Funk, who is aged 82 and will become the oldest ever person in space. Mr Bezos and his brother Mark will make up the rest of the passengers on...
Albuquerque, NMnewmexicopbs.org

Branson Blasts into Space

July 16, 2021 – New Mexico is aflutter with news of the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight from Spaceport America. Sir Richard Branson’s high-profile jaunt into weightlessness on July 11 drew massive attention to the purpose-built New Mexico facility. Will it soon also bring money? The Line opinion panel looks at successes and challenges as the state seeks to leverage the Virgin Galactic spotlight.
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Virgin Galactic, Aerojet Rocketdyne: How Are Space Stocks Doing?

Our Space Stocks Theme has underperformed this year, rising by just about 8% year-to-date, compared to a return of over 17% for the S&P 500. That said, things could look up for these stocks. July is turning out to be an eventful month for the space industry. Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully completed its first fully-crewed test flight, which carried its founder Richard Branson to space. Separately, privately held startup Blue Origin plans to fly its founder, e-commerce billionaire Jeff Bezos as part of its first crewed flight on its New Shepard rocket ship on July 20th. These high-profile trips are likely to create a lot of buzz for the space industry, turning the focus on publicly listed space stocks in the near term. The longer-term outlook for the sector also looks promising, given the shift from government-driven space programs toward enterprise-backed programs and the emergence of a host of space-related opportunities including reusable rockets, satellite-based Internet, and point-to-point transport. Virgin Galactic has been the strongest performer within our theme, rising by about 39% year-to-date. On the other side, Aerojet Rocketdyne was the worst performer, with its stock down by roughly 11% year-to-date.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson space caper may have airline economics

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Is Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic “space tourism” or just a glorified plane ride? Blue Origin, owned by rival billionaire Jeff Bezos, argues it’s the latter because the bearded tycoon last weekend did not cross the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of proper space. There’s another similarity. Without a big jump in ticket prices, the $8 billion company’s financial trajectory may resemble the loss-making Virgin Atlantic airline.
Aerospace & Defenseinputmag.com

Mystery troll who bought $28M ticket to space with Jeff Bezos: ‘Nvm, I’m busy’

LOL — According to CNN, the person, who paid $28 million for the chance to participate in the historic voyage, simply told Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin that they have a conflict in their schedule. They will be able to reschedule for a future flight, but still, you have to wonder what was so important that they really couldn’t go, after paying so much money for the ticket.
Aerospace & Defensenationalgeographic.com

Why the U.S. once set off a nuclear bomb in space

The results from the 1962 Starfish Prime test serve as a warning of what might happen if Earth’s magnetic field gets blasted again with high doses of radiation. It was pitch black when Greg Spriggs’ father brought his family to the highest point on Midway Atoll on July 8, 1962. That night on another atoll a thousand miles away, the U.S. military was scheduled to launch a rocket into space to test a fusion bomb.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Richard Branson's Hairstylist on Giving Him a Cut That Worked in Zero Gravity

Before fulfilling his long-awaited dream of going to space, billionaire Sir Richard Branson made sure to get his hair in tip-top shape. "We were in New Mexico already and he said, 'I need a fresher look for tomorrow,'" says Branson's hairstylist, Sean Donaldson. "He gave me ideas and we agreed for a tighter, cleaner look with more texture through the top."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Week

The person who paid $28 million to go to space with Jeff Bezos can't make it next week

The person who bid $28 million to go to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos apparently has more important things going on next week. Blue Origin announced Thursday that Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands, will accompany Bezos on his upcoming spaceflight, The Washington Post reports. Previously, Bezos' company Blue Origin auctioned off a seat on the July 20 flight for $28 million.
Aerospace & Defensemilwaukeesun.com

July 20 set for Blue Origin manned space flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has granted a license to Blue Origin to carry passengers into space aboard the company-developed New Shepard rocket. Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon.com, will be aboard the scheduled flight of Blue Origin on July 20. The triad of Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Sweepstakes Launched to Win Seats on Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Suborbital Flights

LOS ANGELES (Omaze PR) — Omaze, the charity fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes, and Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic Founder, announced they will give away two seats on a Virgin Galactic commercial flight. The Omaze sweepstakes will support Space for Humanity, a nonprofit seeking to democratize space and send citizen astronauts of diverse racial, economic, and disciplinary backgrounds to space.
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

Will Virgin Galactic Stock Recover Post The Sell Off?

On Sunday, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully flew its first fully crewed test flight into suborbital space, carrying its founder, Richard Branson. While the trip is seen as a significant marketing win for the fledgling company, which eventually plans to fly as many as 400 flights per year for space tourists, the stock plummeted by almost 23% over the last two trading days and remains down by about 18% over the last week (five trading days). The declines come as the company filed for a $500 million stock sale with the SEC, in a move that will dilute existing investors. Separately, with the high-profile test flight now done, investors could be looking beyond the viability of Virgin Galactic’s technology and spaceplanes, to the financial prospects of its commercial business. It’s not exactly clear how big the market will be for suborbital space tours and most numbers thus far appear to be guesstimates. For example, analysts at Cowen estimated that Virgin’s suborbital flights have a total addressable market of roughly 2.4 million people who have a net worth of more than $5 million. It could also take years for the company to turn a profit, meaning that capital raises might have to continue over the next few years to fund its operations.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

Buy a ticket to Virgin Galactic to go to space

This tuesday, Elon Musk took a sudden turn to kneeling metaphorically before his opponent Richard Branson Well, he bought a ticket from your company Virgo Galaxy for the purpose of space travel. And you have to remember that Musk competes with Branson and Jeff Bezos space travel and tourism establishment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy