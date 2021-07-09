EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

On Sunday, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) successfully flew its first fully crewed test flight into suborbital space, carrying its founder, Richard Branson. While the trip is seen as a significant marketing win for the fledgling company, which eventually plans to fly as many as 400 flights per year for space tourists, the stock plummeted by almost 23% over the last two trading days and remains down by about 18% over the last week (five trading days). The declines come as the company filed for a $500 million stock sale with the SEC, in a move that will dilute existing investors. Separately, with the high-profile test flight now done, investors could be looking beyond the viability of Virgin Galactic’s technology and spaceplanes, to the financial prospects of its commercial business. It’s not exactly clear how big the market will be for suborbital space tours and most numbers thus far appear to be guesstimates. For example, analysts at Cowen estimated that Virgin’s suborbital flights have a total addressable market of roughly 2.4 million people who have a net worth of more than $5 million. It could also take years for the company to turn a profit, meaning that capital raises might have to continue over the next few years to fund its operations.