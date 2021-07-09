Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Residents Displaced After Vehicle Hits Apartment Building

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few residents were displaced after a vehicle struck an apartment building in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials said. The collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night at 22 Crestwood Drive, MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer reported on Twitter. The driver was alone in the vehicle, Battalion Chief Steve Mann said, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

