Residents Displaced After Vehicle Hits Apartment Building
A few residents were displaced after a vehicle struck an apartment building in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials said. The collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night at 22 Crestwood Drive, MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer reported on Twitter. The driver was alone in the vehicle, Battalion Chief Steve Mann said, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.www.mymcmedia.org
