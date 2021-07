— A Maryland man who belonged to an anti-government extremist movement was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement for illegally possessing a firearm. Frank William Perry, 39, acknowledged following the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The term was derived from an ’80s movie sequel called “Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo,” and is slang for a second civil war or collapse of the U.S. government.