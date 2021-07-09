Cancel
Washington, MO

Two Mercy Washington ICU physicians head to Springfield to help battle COVID surge

Washington Missourian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercy Hospital Washington is sending two of its ICU specialists to assist their counterparts at Mercy Hospital Springfield as COVID-19 cases surge in southwest Missouri. Dr. William Galli will report to Mercy Hospital Springfield at the end of July, Dr. David Tannehill will report in the next few weeks. The physicians said they could be working at the Springfield hospital anywhere from a couple of days to a week or more, depending on the caseload there and how much help Mercy Hospital Springfield receives from other hospitals.

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Physicians#Infertility#Public Health#Washington Icu#Covid#Mercy Hospital Jefferson#Mercy Hospital South
