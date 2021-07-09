Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

New data released by Las Cruces Police shows spike in crime amid pandemic

By Salina Madrid
KFOX 14
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — New data released by the Las Cruces Police Department reveals a spike in both violent and property crime throughout the city. According to LCPD’s most recent crime report released on Thursday, from February 2020 to February 2021, robbery has increased by 200 percent, aggravated assaults by 87 percent, commercial burglary by 136 percent, breaking and entering by 162 percent, auto burglary by 73 percent and vehicle theft by 141 percent.

kfoxtv.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shoplifting#Property Crime#Las Cruces Police#Lcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 3

Community Policy