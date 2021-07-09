Cancel
Bend, OR

Update: Bend police find missing Eugene man

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
 6 days ago
Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue helping look for Cliff Fairchild, who had gone for a run

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend had police turned to the public for help Friday afternoon in finding a 59-year-old Eugene man who didn't return from a run in the Old Mill area earlier in the day. He was located a short time later, officers said

Sgt. Rob Emerson said Cliff Fairchild, an experienced runner, last was seen around 7 a.m. when he went for a run. While an experienced runner, Emerson said Fairchild is "not real familiar with the area."

It was believed he was going to run on the Deschutes River Trail in the Old Mill area, and was expected to return to his nearby motel by 8 or 8:30 a.m. He had not been seen or heard from since, Emerson said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team was assisting in the search, he said.

The post Update: Bend police find missing Eugene man appeared first on KTVZ .

