Madison, SD

Lloyd Schultz

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLloyd Schultz, age 93, died on July 8, 2021, at the Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday July 11th, at RustandWeiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and rosary at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Colman, SD.

