Lloyd Schultz, age 93, died on July 8, 2021, at the Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madison with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday July 11th, at RustandWeiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and rosary at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Colman, SD.