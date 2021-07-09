How to Clean a Hairbrush for Healthy Tresses

Knowing how to clean and maintain an inflatable hot tub is essential if you want to prolong its life. An inflatable hot tub provides a cheaper way to enjoy spa moments in the comfort of your home. You can relax with family and friends or use it for hydrotherapy to de-stress and unwind, and you can even pack it up and take it with you when holidaying in a vacation home. But it won't last long if you don't look after it — and keeping it clean is also paramount in maintaining hygiene, which is necessary for you and your family’s health.