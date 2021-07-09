Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

How to Clean a Hairbrush for Healthy Tresses

WALA-TV FOX10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour brush works hard to deliver gorgeous hair. But even beauty tools need a little TLC from time to time. Learn how to clean a hairbrush in just a few simple steps, plus, find out when it might be time for a replacement.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairbrush#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Posted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean an oven

It’s something we all have to do, but hate to do. Cleaning the oven can take time and effort and most of us will only face the chore when absolutely necessary. Even if you own one of the best electric ranges out there, over time, burnt food residue will build up causing smoke and unwanted smells.
RecipesTelegraph

How to transform home-grown vegetables into the perfect healthy lunch

These recipes are for eaters. Maybe you are a grower too, but I won’t assume so. If you do grow, you might have a whole allotment or just a few pots on the balcony – everyone’s welcome. If you don’t grow, perhaps these dishes will encourage you to try it, but as long as you have an appetite for vegetables, we’ll get along just fine.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

How to clean a microwave

It might seen a bit intimidating working out how to clean a microwave, given it's a somewhat complicated appliance. And it’s surprising how few of us clean the microwave regularly. Nearly every kitchen has one and some are used more often than the oven itself. Despite this, even the best microwaves can be left to harbor grease and food residue for weeks. It’s only when the smell finally defeats us that we begrudgingly pick up the sponge and try to shift those stubborn stains.
New York City, NYByrdie

How to Use Eucalyptus Oil for a Calm Scalp and Healthy Hair

In a world that’s ever more intrigued by crystals and essential oils, folks across the globe are looking for ways to incorporate the two into their beauty routines. Where crystals have been turned into face rollers and gua sha tools, essential oils have made their way into perfumes, skincare, and haircare. Today, we’re here to talk about the latter, specifically in regards to eucalyptus oil.
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

How to keep your plants alive and healthy in this extreme heat

ELLENSBURG, WA -This high heat can be extreme for our plants if not taken care of properly. Plants do love the heat, but not direct sunlight said a Yakima Plant Exchange Facebook Group plant mom, Madelynn Olson. “All plant parents are going to fail at some point, it’s kind of...
Home & Gardenstardem.com

How to clean, restore carpet

If you hate your carpet because it's old, stained and bordering on disgusting, I have great news. There are steps you can take that will have you falling in love with it all over again. Years ago, when we remodeled our home, we replaced some of the carpets with hardwood....
Skin Carethefreshtoast.com

How Clean Are Your CBD Beauty Products?

Do ingredients like phthalates and fillers in CBD products diminish the effects of topicals, such as serums, washes, and creams?. The CBD clean beauty market is growing exponentially. According to 2019 estimations, the market is expected to reach an incredible $1.7 billion by 2025. For those new to understanding CBD-based-beauty,...
Skin Careinsider.com

How to professionally clean and maintain cuticles

Cuticle cleaning typically takes place before a manicure, during the nail-preparation phase. It's an important step to prevent infection and to keep the nails strong and healthy. To start, a metal cuticle pusher is used to push back the cuticle skin. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.
Skin CareWALA-TV FOX10

Feel Your Best with Plexaderm

Do you want to look and feel your best? You can order your trial pack of Plexaderm today! This special is just $14.95 and shipping is free. You can also take the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge! Our friends at Plexaderm want to help you look and feel your best with one simple step. Plexaderm is so effective! It is derived from shale clay, once it’s applied, it forms an invisible shield on your skin that pushes back puffiness and actually lifts up the crevasse where wrinkles form, giving your skin a smooth and beautiful look.
FitnessKUTV

How you can maintain healthy habits year-round

KUTV — With summer underway, it’s a great time to take stock of your health and wellness and set yourself up for success the rest of the year. While it’s always a good idea to get your exercise, eat healthily, and live an active lifestyle, there are also some products and supplements that can help you maintain healthy habits year-round.
Skin CarePosted by
Reader's Digest

Treat Puffy Eyes Instantly with These Tips and Tricks from Beauty Experts

No one likes waking up with puffy, tired-looking eyes. We’ve all been there, and, in fact, that might be why you’re here right now and wondering how to get rid of those puffy eyes ASAP. Luckily, bringing your eyes back to normal isn’t as tricky as you might think, according to experts, but if you want to prevent this problem in the future, you’ll also want to figure out what caused the problem in the first place, and stock up on some of the best anti-aging eye creams while you’re at it.
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

How to keep tomato plants healthy and happy

America’s gardeners love tomatoes. The homegrown tomato consistently tops the vegetable popularity chart, as gardeners strive to keep plants healthy and the fruits blemish-free. My wife, Mary, and I are no exception to the tomato growing frenzy. Each year we plant about 30 tomato plants, eating what we can and...
LifestylePosted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean and maintain an inflatable hot tub

Knowing how to clean and maintain an inflatable hot tub is essential if you want to prolong its life. An inflatable hot tub provides a cheaper way to enjoy spa moments in the comfort of your home. You can relax with family and friends or use it for hydrotherapy to de-stress and unwind, and you can even pack it up and take it with you when holidaying in a vacation home. But it won't last long if you don't look after it — and keeping it clean is also paramount in maintaining hygiene, which is necessary for you and your family’s health.
GardeningMarin Independent Journal

How to keep your roses healthy during drought

Drought is a scary thing and we’re in one. This past winter was one of the driest in local history, and now we’re all grappling with mandatory water cutbacks. How do you care for your beloved roses under these circumstances. While the queen of flowers performs best with ample water,...
Recipesrecipetineats.com

How to clean and cut a whole crab

This is a visual tutorial explaining how to clean and cut a whole crab. I’m using a mud crab but the same process applies to any large crabs. This accompanies the Singapore Chilli Crab I published today, arguably one of the BEST crab recipes in the world!. How to clean...
FitnessThrive Global

Choosing Healthy: How Jertaker overcomes Stress and Difficulties

Life can sometimes be challenging and get the best of us down. It might differ from one person to another but it is important that we keep on getting back on our feet and learn from the challenges we face. For Jertaker, Choosing healthy is the key to overcoming challenges...
HealthGreen Valley News and Sun

How to Safeguard Your Eyes During Healthy Vision Month

July is time for celebrations, vacations, and keeping cool in our Arizona heat. Did you know that July is also Healthy Vision Month?. First, an annual comprehensive eye examination with a retinal evaluation is the easiest way to ensure your eyes are healthy and your vision is clear. Along with updating your prescription and checking eye health, eye exams can also detect health concerns like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and infection!
Skin CareHouston Chronicle

Surprising summer skin care tips from a Hollywood dermatologist

(BPT) - Long, sunny days followed by warm, star-studded evenings are just a few reasons why summer is such a beloved season. While each day is full of possibilities ranging from relaxation to adventure and everything in between, it also presents numerous challenges for your skin. Fortunately, there are a few tips and tricks dermatologists use to keep skin looking fabulous throughout the hottest months of the year.
LifestylePosted by
Wide Open Eats

How To Clean a Rusty Grill in 4 Easy Steps

Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. You've invited a few friends over and stocked up on hot dogs, burgers, veggies and beer for the first grill-out of the season. However, when you go to open your trusty barbecue grill for the backyard BBQ, you realize that it hasn't seen the light of day since last summer and has collected rust over the long winter. If this sounds familiar, not to worry. Here's how to clean a rusty grill in 4 easy steps. The BBQ must go on!

Comments / 0

Community Policy