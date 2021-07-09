Cancel
Basketball

CT Sun’s Jonquel Jones Selected For WNBA 3-Point Contest

By Jenna Ciccotelli
 6 days ago
Jonquel Jones was one of four players selected to the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest (obviously.) The Connecticut Sun forward, who will take her rightful place alongside three of the league’s top guards, entered Friday’s game against the Atlanta Dream shooting 44.8 percent from deep. That’s the second-highest among her competitors. Sami Whitcomb of the New York Liberty leads the competition with a 45.7 completion percentage from three.

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

