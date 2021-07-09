This Trending Decorating Style Is Perfect for Anyone Who Loves Books and Vintage

Salty, with a side of sarcasm — that's the style of your social media, and you wouldn't want it to be any other way. You love how your Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter accounts show off your sense of humor, and are a genuine representation of your personality. They’re totally unfiltered, and the places to go for a collection of your favorite memes, unsolicited thoughts, and unpopular opinions. However, despite having such a good handle on straightforwardness, you may want these honest or sarcastic Instagram captions for your upcoming posts, so you don’t need to come up with a caption yourself.