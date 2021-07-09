Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
31K+
Followers
31K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Fugitive#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Police investigating daylight shooting in southwest Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot Friday morning near the intersection of Gorman Street and Avent Ferry Road. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. in the 3100 block of Aileen Drive, near the ARIUM Trailwood apartments and Lake Johnson, according to the Raleigh Police Department. One man was transported...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigating spree of pellet gun shootings

Raleigh, N.C. — Three people were shot with a pellet gun on Wednesday night in Raleigh. The incidents happened within an hour-and-a-half span span across three neighborhoods in a 4-mile radius. A 32-year-old man was shot by a pellet gun on Southgate Drive at 4:45 p.m. Then, around 5:42 p.m....
Public SafetyPosted by
WRAL News

'Boogaloo' ex-convict gets home confinement for illegal gun

— A Maryland man who belonged to an anti-government extremist movement was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement for illegally possessing a firearm. Frank William Perry, 39, acknowledged following the “boogaloo,” a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. The term was derived from an ’80s movie sequel called “Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo,” and is slang for a second civil war or collapse of the U.S. government.
Roanoke Rapids, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Mother of Roanoke Rapids man shot in bedroom begs community to help find his killer

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — A Roanoke Rapids mother is pleading with her neighborhood. Her son was shot and killed inside their home on Monroe Street two months ago. Each morning Nichole Lee walks by the door leading to the bedroom where her son was shot and killed. It’s a constant reminder of the danger they still face right in their own home – and the justice she feels her family deserves.
Missouri StatePosted by
WRAL News

3 men charged in deadly 2018 Missouri duck boat accident

A local prosecutor charged a boat captain and two other employees Friday over 17 deaths in July 2018 when a tourist duck boat sank on a Missouri lake during a severe thunderstorm, reviving the threat of long prison sentences seven months after federal charges against them were dismissed. The total...
Clayton, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Female K9 unit team hits streets in Clayton

Clayton, N.C. — Officer Victoria Lee and K9 Raven are breaking barriers in Clayton as the police department's first female K9 Unit team. Raven, also known as "Mama Ray," is a 4-year-old German shepherd from Holland that understands commands in both Dutch and English. She and Lee have trained together for a year, and Raven received special training in apprehension, tracking and narcotics detection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy