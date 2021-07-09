Traci Des Jardins will be among the exciting new chefs at new Los Altos food hall

The San Francisco Peninsula, a longtime hub of innovation, is preparing to open its first food hall with several award-winning chefs headlining the multi-vendor concept. The State Street Market in Los Altos is expected to open its doors in late summer. "The massive Peninsula food hall will take up a total of 20,000 square feet, so expect a ton of options, from a dozen small food vendors to various full-on restaurants," SF Gate reported. Some of the vendors include Meichih and Michael Kim of Palo Alto's Michelin-starred Maum; their new State Street Market establishment, Bǎo Bèi, will be a casual Korean/Taiwanese-influenced restaurant, according to Eater. Also included will be the South Bay ice cream shop Tin Pot Creamery, as well as the Point Reyes cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery.