Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald updates status for 2021 NFL season

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the start of training camp approaches, it remains unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals or sign with another team for his 18th season in the NFL. Fitzgerald is now 37 years old and will turn 38 before the start of the 2021 NFL season — very few guys play as long as he has.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Bowler#Espn#Mad Dog Radio#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Movie about legendary Cardinals QB gets an official release date

A film that tells the story of former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner will be released this upcoming December. In 2005, Kurt Warner was given an opportunity to be the starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals. This came after an underwhelming 2004 season for Warner with the New York Giants and two years after he fizzled out with the St. Louis Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Says 1 Kyler Murray Joke Is Off-Limits

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the most widely respected players in the NFL and one of the most respected wide receivers ever. He doesn’t have a reputation for setting rules, but there is one that he enforces when it comes to joking about his quarterback, Kyler Murray. In a recent...
NFL247Sports

Todd Gurley, Larry Fitzgerald weighed as options for Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Gurley and Larry Fitzgerald are still out there. The veteran running back and wide receiver are currently unsigned ahead of the 2021 season but could be intriguing options for one team. The Kansas City Chiefs, the two-time defending AFC champions and Super Bowl LIV winners, could always use some...
NFLchatsports.com

Should the Buffalo Bills go after Larry Fitzgerald?

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball during NFL game action as Corey Graham #20 of the Buffalo Bills tries to tackle him at New Era Field on September 25, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Fitzgerald’s candid response to retirement rumors

Free-agent wide receiver and Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald isn’t giving any indication that he might finally hang the cleats up after 17 seasons in the NFL. There have been rumors throughout the offseason that he may retire, but Fitz made it quite clear on Friday that he really hasn’t made that call yet:
NFLYardbarker

Draft Review: Larry Fitzgerald, a Generational Talent

EDITOR’S NOTE: Rick Gosselin spent 20 years as the NFL columnist for the Dallas Morning News, including 20 offseasons studying and researching prospects for the NFL draft. He didn’t watch any tape – he was a writer, not a scout – but he talked to the men who did watch tape. He built a network of NFL general managers, head coaches, personnel directors, scouts and assistant coaches from all 32 teams who would share with him their analyses of players. Gosselin used their insights to build his own draft board, Top 100 board and mock drafts. For 10 consecutive years he had the best Top 100 board in the country (2001-10), according to the Huddle Report, and three times he produced the best mock draft. Gosselin will resurrect the college scouting reports of historical players for a look back at how NFL talent evaluators viewed their draft prospects. Next up is Larry Fitzgerald, the NFL’s third all-time leading receiver.
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says people are 'sleeping' on former UGA WR AJ Green

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver A.J. Green with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Now, for the first time in Green’s NFL career, he’ll suit up for another team. The Arizona Cardinals signed Green to a one-year contract with $6 million guaranteed this offseason....

Comments / 0

Community Policy