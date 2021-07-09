Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Composite Doors

By Sun Glasses Ron
digitalspy.com
 9 days ago

Whats everyone's experience of the manufacturers ?. Think we paid just about £850 for ours fitted. It looks much nicer than a UPVC door but not sure what other advantages it offers. Posts: 456. Forum Member. ✭. 09/07/21 - 16:52 #3. Very happy with ours. It’s very solid and a...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forum#Upvc#Upvc#Endurance Doors
Related
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Column: Elegant grill station composition isn’t complicated

The trend of designing with clean, simple and elegant lines is not just for interior remodeling. The use of crisp, refined details is something we love using in our outdoor living spaces as well. The photo of the grill station shown here is a great example of using simple materials in an elegant composition.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: BIA

Bianca Miquela Landrau has come a long way from her start on Oxygen’s Sisterhood of Hip Hop. The Boston native navigated a rocky road after scrapping her whole debut project and then being prevented from releasing more music by her label. BIA went independent and in a turn of fate, blew up overnight for her feature on the Rihanna-approved “Best On Earth” by Russ. Shortly after, she found a home at Epic Records and pushed out a gem of an album, For Certain, completely redirecting her career.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Composition Exercise: Triptych Photography

Typically, a triptych is a work of art that has three sections or carved panels that are hinged together and can be folded or closed. The middle panel is usually the largest and is flanked by two smaller ones. But you may even come across triptychs of equal-sized panels. The triptych form appears in early Christian art and was a popular standard format for altar paintings from the Middle Ages onwards. If you’re looking for a way to exercise your creativity, escape from the stress of daily life and practice your compositing skills, triptych photography is a great way to do just that. Photographer Thomas Heaton shows you how you can create a triptych in today’s video:
WorldBBC

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary

Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor has been laid to rest in a ceremony in her native Hungary. The legendary actress, who starred in films like Lili and Moulin Rogue, became notorious for her quick-witted statements and many marriages. Ashes of the star, who died aged 99 in 2016, were taken...
Photographyslrlounge.com

5 Composition Tips For Landscape Photos Featuring Luminarᴬᴵ

This video is all about composition tips at the point of capture. If you’re struggling with composition when it comes to travel and landscape photography, make sure you take notes during this video. Pye also shares some of his favorite tools in LuminarAI to aid in a stronger composition. To follow along during this tutorial, download the exercise files and download Luminarᴬᴵ (you can use the code SLRLOUNGE for $10 off!) to edit with me!
MoviesTime Out Global

The Door in Question

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live with schizophrenia? From August 4-8, MC Showroom will present The Door in Question, a production that utilises multi-sensory VR technology to show you life through the eyes of a person suffering from delusions and psychosis. You’ll enter one version of a...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Leipzig Opera Composition Competition Announces Winner

The competition not only promotes young artists but encourages them to musically engage with socially relevant issues. The theme for this year’s competition centered around "Truths," in which the composer would write for any voice type and piano. The jury comprised Ulf Schirmer, Salome Kammer, Gerd Kühr, Joscha Schaback, and...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Neighbours to revisit Toadie Rebecchi's grief for Sonya in new scenes

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours' Toadie Rebecchi struggles as Sonya's death is revisited on UK screens next week. Toadie and Sonya were married before Sonya passed away in 2019 from cancer. Toadie is now in a relationship with Melanie Pearson. In upcoming scenes, Toadie experiences a flashback of...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Neighbours' Ned Willis fuels Amy Greenwood's crush in new scenes

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours' Ned Willis is set to fuel Amy Greenwood's crush on him further in new scenes for UK viewers. Ned has been considering pursuing a romance with Amy following his break-up with Yashvi Rebecchi, and in next week's UK-pace episodes, a filming shoot with Ned leads Amy to get flustered.
Entertainmentdigitalspy.com

EastEnders will air in post-9pm timeslot as Olympics begin

EastEnders is set to air episodes later than usual when the Tokyo Olympics begin. The Summer Games are set to kick off next Friday (July 23), meaning the BBC needs to alter its programming schedule across both the day and nighttime to fit in coverage. As a result, EastEnders will...
Musicpremierguitar.com

Tracking Guitars? Get a Room!

Welcome to another Dojo. This month focuses on "area mic" (aka "room mic") techniques. It's a creative way to add reverb to your recordings that's different from using a plug-in, outboard gear, or a reverb pedal. Unlike recording your instrument with close mic techniques (using one or two mics), this time we are going to focus on how to record your guitar sounds in a particular space au naturel, with a mic or mics at a distance from your amp.
Skin Caresafeandhealthylife.com

Composite Veneers vs. Porcelain Veneers

Veneers may be of two major types that may either include composite veneers or porcelain veneers, both are designed to be settled in the outer surface of teeth and they both have their advantages and effects too for which it is not an easy task to compare which one may be best to choose and it better depends on which one suits more to your teeth issues and make your smile prominent that settle the course by fixing the one you want to choose.
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

How to Fix a Leaking Sunroof

Clearing a clogged drain tube will solve the problem. Solve most sunroof leak problems by clearing a clogged drain tube with your shop vacuum. You’ve got water on your seats right below the sunroof, and you’re about to take matters into your own hands. We’re warning you: Put down the caulk gun and step away from the vehicle. Usually it’s simply a drain tube that’s clogged with debris. Then the water can’t drain and it overflows into the cabin. And that’s a simple DIY repair that you can do in about 20 minutes.
Home & GardenSeattle Times

Repairing the chipped corner of a concrete porch

Q: A corner of our concrete porch has chipped off. Is there any way to repair this without replacing our entire porch?. A: It’s definitely possible to patch chipped concrete, even in a situation like yours, where the concrete isn’t supported underneath. However, the patch might not dry to the same color and texture. So would you wind up with something that looks maybe better — or maybe worse. You might want to mix a small amount of patch material, press it into a simple form, such as a tuna can, let it dry and then decide. Or you could plan on patching the corner, then recoating the entire porch with a thin concrete mixture that would give everything a uniform look.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

New Behringer MS-5 Synthesizer A Roland SH-5 Knockoff

Behringer today shared a teaser for their MS-5 synthesizer, what appears to be a knockoff of the Roland SH-5 synthesizer from the 70s. The images are of an early mockup or prototype, based on Behringer’s Poly D form factor. The Behringer MS-5 replaces the modulation panel and the top panel of the Poly D with panels based on the SH-5:

Comments / 0

Community Policy