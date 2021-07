KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville has been awarded a $4.8 million federal grant for additional electric transit buses. “This will go a long way in helping KAT transition to an all-electric fleet,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “With each new electric bus, we are reducing our carbon footprint. We are moving closer toward our goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions associated with City operations by 50 percent by 2030 – and a community-wide reduction of 80 percent by 2050.”